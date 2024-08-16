Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, and Cam Norrie pulled out of the U.S. Open on…

The 18th-ranked Vondrousova has been sidelined by a hurt hand, and the 47th-ranked Norrie has a forearm problem.

Vondrousova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year and was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open. She also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She hasn’t played since a first-round loss at the All England Club in July, making her the first woman since 1994 to lose her opening match at a Wimbledon a year after winning the title.

Petra Martic replaces Vondrousova in the women’s draw in New York, while Francisco Comesana takes Norrie’s spot in the men’s bracket for the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

The draw for the U.S. Open is next Thursday; play begins on Aug. 26.

