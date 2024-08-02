Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia propel Braves past Marlins 5-3 for 6th win in 7 games

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Braves rallied for a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Braves rallied for a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

The Braves, who lead the NL wild card race, have won six of seven.

Aaron Bummer (3-2) picked up the win in relief of rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, and Joe Jiménez earned his third save of the season.

Orlando Arcia was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run, his fourth in six games. He has a career-high 13-game hitting streak.

The Braves trailed 3-2 entering the eighth inning before scoring three runs off Miami’s Calvin Faucher (2-3). Newly acquired Jorge Soler had a game-tying RBI single, knocking in Jarred Kelenic. An Austin Riley double advanced pinch runner Ramón Laureano to third, and Ozuna drove him home with a drive to the warning track. Arcia’s RBI single provided an insurance run.

Marlins starter Valente Bellozo, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Jacksonville, allowed two runs in five innings. He gave up just two hits and had five strikeouts in his third career start.

Jake Burger and Jonah Bride homered, while Xavier Edwards was 2 for 4 with two steals and a run for the Marlins, who have not won in five tries at Truist Park this season.

Schwellenbach had his sixth quality start of the season. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings while striking out 10.

Arcia hit a leadoff home run to center field in the fifth inning after four hitless innings from Bellozo.

The Marlins scored two runs off Schwellenbach in the first inning. Edwards led off with a single and stole second. The single extended Edwards’ on-base streak to 19 games. Two batters later, Bride hit his second home run of the season to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

Burger added to that in the third inning with a 418-foot blast to left field. The homer was Burger’s third in four games.

Braves rookie RHP Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.54) will make the second start of his career in Game 3 of the four-game series against Marlins RHP Kyle Tyler (0-4, 4.72) on Saturday

