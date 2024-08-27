Man United set to refresh its midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG and selling McTominay to Napoli

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United looks ready to take its summer spending on new players to around $240 million…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United looks ready to take its summer spending on new players to around $240 million by signing Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

United has reached an agreement in principle to sign Ugarte for 50 million euros ($55 million) plus 10 million euros ($11 million) in potential bonuses, British media reported Tuesday.

Neither United nor PSG has commented publicly on the deal.

The 23-year-old Ugarte would be United’s fifth signing of the current transfer window — after striker Joshua Zirkzee, center backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt and full back Noussair Mazraoui — and has been a target of the club throughout the summer.

The arrival of Ugarte would be offset by the departure of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who is set to join Napoli for a reported 25 million pounds ($33 million).

The 27-year-old McTominay has been with United since the age of 5 and has played 253 times for the first team, scoring 29 goals, but wasn’t a regular in Erik ten Hag’s side.

