Man City winger Oscar Bobb set to miss start of season because of injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is set to miss the start of the Premier League season…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after reportedly breaking a bone in his leg.

British media reported the Norway international sustained the injury in training this week and that it has yet to be fully assessed, after which a full prognosis would be given.

City has yet to publicly confirm the injury to the 21-year-old Bobb, who impressed in preseason and was likely to start on the right wing for the team’s league opener against Chelsea on Sunday with some key players back late to preseason training.

Bobb played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.