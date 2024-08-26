AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Judge, New York, .333; Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .305; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Diaz,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Judge, New York, .333; Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .305; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Diaz, Houston, .300; Altuve, Houston, .296; J.Soto, New York, .296; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293; Devers, Boston, .290.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 113; J.Soto, New York, 108; Judge, New York, 104; Henderson, Baltimore, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Ja.Duran, Boston, 92; Devers, Boston, 81; Garcia, Kansas City, 81; Guerrero, Toronto, 81; Semien, Texas, 81.

RBI_Judge, New York, 122; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 96; J.Soto, New York, 95; Perez, Kansas City, 94; Witt, Kansas City, 94; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 92; Rooker, Oakland, 87; Guerrero, Toronto, 87; Santander, Baltimore, 86.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 182; Guerrero, Toronto, 162; Ja.Duran, Boston, 159; Altuve, Houston, 154; Judge, New York, 154; Henderson, Baltimore, 145; Diaz, Houston, 141; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 140; J.Soto, New York, 140; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 139.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 42; Witt, Kansas City, 38; Guerrero, Toronto, 36; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 38; J.Soto, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; Rooker, Oakland, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 28; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Guerrero, Toronto, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Hamilton, Boston, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; D.Moore, Seattle, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 27; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 24; Giménez, Cleveland, 24; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; Volpe, New York, 24.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 15-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-8; Rodón, New York, 14-8; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-6; Berríos, Toronto, 13-9; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-6; Ober, Minnesota, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6; P.López, Minnesota, 12-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.58; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.14; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.19; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.21; Houck, Boston, 3.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.27; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.28; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.28; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.32; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 193; Ragans, Kansas City, 187; Crochet, Chicago, 180; Kikuchi, Houston, 165; L.Castillo, Seattle, 163; Gilbert, Seattle, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 161; Rodón, New York, 153; H.Brown, Houston, 151; Kirby, Seattle, 151.

