AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Judge, New York, .333; Guerrero, Toronto, .320; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .306; Kwan, Cleveland, .304; Diaz, Houston, .301; J.Soto, New York, .299; Altuve, Houston, .296; Devers, Boston, .293; Ja.Duran, Boston, .290.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 111; J.Soto, New York, 108; Judge, New York, 104; Henderson, Baltimore, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 94; Ja.Duran, Boston, 89; Devers, Boston, 81; Semien, Texas, 81; Garcia, Kansas City, 79; Guerrero, Toronto, 78; Volpe, New York, 78.

RBI_Judge, New York, 122; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 96; J.Soto, New York, 95; Witt, Kansas City, 93; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91; Perez, Kansas City, 88; Rooker, Oakland, 87; Santander, Baltimore, 86; Guerrero, Toronto, 85.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 180; Guerrero, Toronto, 159; Ja.Duran, Boston, 155; Altuve, Houston, 154; Judge, New York, 153; Henderson, Baltimore, 145; Diaz, Houston, 140; J.Soto, New York, 140; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 138; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 136.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 40; Witt, Kansas City, 37; Guerrero, Toronto, 35; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 28; Vaughn, Chicago, 28.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 38; J.Soto, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; Rooker, Oakland, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 28; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Guerrero, Toronto, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Hamilton, Boston, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; D.Moore, Seattle, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 26; Giménez, Cleveland, 24; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Neto, Los Angeles, 23; Volpe, New York, 23.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 15-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-8; Rodón, New York, 14-8; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-6; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6; P.López, Minnesota, 12-8; Berríos, Toronto, 12-9; Gausman, Toronto, 12-9.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.58; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.14; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.19; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.21; Houck, Boston, 3.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.27; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.28; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.31; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.32; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 193; Ragans, Kansas City, 183; Crochet, Chicago, 180; Kikuchi, Houston, 165; L.Castillo, Seattle, 163; Gilbert, Seattle, 162; P.López, Minnesota, 161; Rodón, New York, 153; H.Brown, Houston, 151; Kirby, Seattle, 151.

