AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .352; Judge, New York, .334; Guerrero, Toronto, .316; Kwan, Cleveland, .310; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .306; Diaz, Houston, .303; J.Soto, New York, .299; Altuve, Houston, .297; Devers, Boston, .294; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 110; J.Soto, New York, 107; Judge, New York, 101; Henderson, Baltimore, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Ja.Duran, Boston, 88; Devers, Boston, 80; Semien, Texas, 79; Garcia, Kansas City, 78; Volpe, New York, 77.

RBI_Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 95; J.Soto, New York, 93; Witt, Kansas City, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 89; Perez, Kansas City, 85; Rooker, Oakland, 84; Santander, Baltimore, 82; Guerrero, Toronto, 81.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 178; Guerrero, Toronto, 155; Ja.Duran, Boston, 154; Altuve, Houston, 151; Judge, New York, 150; Henderson, Baltimore, 144; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 138; Diaz, Houston, 137; J.Soto, New York, 137; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 133.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 39; Witt, Kansas City, 38; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Guerrero, Toronto, 33; Judge, New York, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 28; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 28.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 48; Santander, Baltimore, 37; J.Soto, New York, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Hamilton, Boston, 32; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 23; D.Moore, Seattle, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Volpe, New York, 23.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 14-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-7; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-5; Rodón, New York, 13-8; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6; Berríos, Toronto, 12-9; Bello, Boston, 11-5.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.49; Houck, Boston, 3.01; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.02; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.14; Singer, Kansas City, 3.18; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.21; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.28; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.31; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 185; Ragans, Kansas City, 183; Crochet, Chicago, 180; Gilbert, Seattle, 162; Kikuchi, Houston, 161; L.Castillo, Seattle, 154; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Kirby, Seattle, 148; Rodón, New York, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147.

