AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .352; Judge, New York, .332; Guerrero, Toronto, .318; Kwan, Cleveland, .313; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Diaz, Houston, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; J.Soto, New York, .299; Devers, Boston, .297; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 110; J.Soto, New York, 104; Henderson, Baltimore, 100; Judge, New York, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Ja.Duran, Boston, 87; Devers, Boston, 80; Semien, Texas, 79; Garcia, Kansas City, 78; Volpe, New York, 76.

RBI_Judge, New York, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 95; Witt, Kansas City, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 89; J.Soto, New York, 88; Perez, Kansas City, 85; Rooker, Oakland, 83; Santander, Baltimore, 82; Guerrero, Toronto, 81.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 177; Guerrero, Toronto, 154; Ja.Duran, Boston, 153; Altuve, Houston, 151; Judge, New York, 147; Henderson, Baltimore, 142; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 136; J.Soto, New York, 135; Diaz, Houston, 134; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 133.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 38; Witt, Kansas City, 37; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Guerrero, Toronto, 33; Judge, New York, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 28; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 28; 5 tied at 27.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 45; Santander, Baltimore, 37; J.Soto, New York, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 35; D.Hamilton, Boston, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 31; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Moore, Seattle, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 22; Giménez, Cleveland, 22; Neto, Los Angeles, 22; Volpe, New York, 22.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 14-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 14-7; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-5; Rodón, New York, 13-8; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-5; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-6; Berríos, Toronto, 12-9; Bello, Boston, 11-5.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.49; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.96; Houck, Boston, 3.01; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.02; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.10; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.14; Singer, Kansas City, 3.18; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.29; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 185; Ragans, Kansas City, 183; Crochet, Chicago, 176; Kikuchi, Houston, 161; Gilbert, Seattle, 155; L.Castillo, Seattle, 154; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Kirby, Seattle, 148; Rodón, New York, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147.

