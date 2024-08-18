AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .350; Judge, New York, .331; Guerrero, Toronto, .317; Kwan, Cleveland, .316; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .306; Altuve,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .350; Judge, New York, .331; Guerrero, Toronto, .317; Kwan, Cleveland, .316; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .301; J.Soto, New York, .300; Devers, Boston, .299; Diaz, Houston, .298; Rooker, Oakland, .292.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 107; J.Soto, New York, 103; Henderson, Baltimore, 98; Judge, New York, 96; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Ja.Duran, Boston, 83; Devers, Boston, 79; Semien, Texas, 78; Garcia, Kansas City, 77; Volpe, New York, 76.

RBI_Judge, New York, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 100; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 92; Witt, Kansas City, 91; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 89; J.Soto, New York, 87; Rooker, Oakland, 83; Perez, Kansas City, 82; Santander, Baltimore, 80; Guerrero, Toronto, 80.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 173; Guerrero, Toronto, 151; Altuve, Houston, 149; Ja.Duran, Boston, 148; Judge, New York, 145; Henderson, Baltimore, 141; J.Soto, New York, 134; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 133; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 132; Diaz, Houston, 130.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 37; Witt, Kansas City, 35; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Guerrero, Toronto, 33; Judge, New York, 29; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 28; 7 tied at 27.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 44; Santander, Baltimore, 36; J.Soto, New York, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 27; Seager, Texas, 26.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 31; D.Hamilton, Boston, 31; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Moore, Seattle, 23; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Neto, Los Angeles, 22.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 14-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-5; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-7; Rodón, New York, 13-8; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-5; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-6; Bello, Boston, 11-5; H.Brown, Houston, 11-7.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.49; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.89; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.96; Houck, Boston, 3.01; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.04; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.10; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.18; Singer, Kansas City, 3.18; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 185; Crochet, Chicago, 176; Ragans, Kansas City, 174; Gilbert, Seattle, 155; L.Castillo, Seattle, 154; Kikuchi, Houston, 154; P.López, Minnesota, 152; Kirby, Seattle, 148; Rodón, New York, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147.

