AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .352; Judge, New York, .333; Kwan, Cleveland, .320; Guerrero, Toronto, .319; J.Soto, New York, .305; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .304; Devers, Boston, .298; Altuve, Houston, .297; Diaz, Houston, .295; Rooker, Oakland, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 105; J.Soto, New York, 103; Henderson, Baltimore, 96; Judge, New York, 96; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Ja.Duran, Boston, 83; Devers, Boston, 78; Semien, Texas, 77; Volpe, New York, 75; Garcia, Kansas City, 74; Santander, Baltimore, 74.

RBI_Judge, New York, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 100; Witt, Kansas City, 90; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 88; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 88; J.Soto, New York, 87; Rooker, Oakland, 83; Perez, Kansas City, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 80; Guerrero, Toronto, 80.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 171; Guerrero, Toronto, 150; Ja.Duran, Boston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 145; Judge, New York, 143; Henderson, Baltimore, 138; J.Soto, New York, 134; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 132; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 131; Peña, Houston, 128.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 37; Witt, Kansas City, 34; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 32; Guerrero, Toronto, 32; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 27; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Vaughn, Chicago, 27; Verdugo, New York, 27.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 44; Santander, Baltimore, 36; J.Soto, New York, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 26; Devers, Boston, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 32; D.Hamilton, Boston, 31; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Moore, Seattle, 22; Neto, Los Angeles, 22; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 21; Mullins, Baltimore, 21.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 14-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-7; Rodón, New York, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-5; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-6; Gausman, Toronto, 11-8; López, Minnesota, 11-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.53; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.89; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.96; Houck, Boston, 3.01; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.04; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.10; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.18; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.29; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.30; Singer, Kansas City, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 180; Crochet, Chicago, 176; Ragans, Kansas City, 174; Gilbert, Seattle, 155; Kikuchi, Houston, 154; López, Minnesota, 149; L.Castillo, Seattle, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; Burnes, Baltimore, 144; Kirby, Seattle, 143; Rodón, New York, 143.

