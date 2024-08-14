AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .349; Judge, New York, .333; Kwan, Cleveland, .325; Guerrero, Toronto, .320; J.Soto, New York, .307;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .349; Judge, New York, .333; Kwan, Cleveland, .325; Guerrero, Toronto, .320; J.Soto, New York, .307; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .304; Devers, Boston, .299; Altuve, Houston, .298; Diaz, Houston, .298; Rooker, Oakland, .293.

RUNS_J.Soto, New York, 103; Witt, Kansas City, 102; Henderson, Baltimore, 95; Judge, New York, 95; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 91; Ja.Duran, Boston, 80; Devers, Boston, 76; Semien, Texas, 75; Volpe, New York, 75; Garcia, Kansas City, 74.

RBI_Judge, New York, 110; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 98; Witt, Kansas City, 89; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 88; J.Soto, New York, 87; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 85; Rooker, Oakland, 83; Santander, Baltimore, 80; Perez, Kansas City, 79; Guerrero, Toronto, 77.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 168; Guerrero, Toronto, 147; Altuve, Houston, 144; Ja.Duran, Boston, 144; Judge, New York, 142; Henderson, Baltimore, 136; J.Soto, New York, 134; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 131; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 130; Diaz, Houston, 126; Peña, Houston, 126.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Witt, Kansas City, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Guerrero, Toronto, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Vaughn, Chicago, 27; Verdugo, New York, 27.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 43; Santander, Baltimore, 36; J.Soto, New York, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 32; Garcia, Kansas City, 30; D.Hamilton, Boston, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; Neto, Los Angeles, 22; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 21; D.Moore, Seattle, 21.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 14-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-7; Rodón, New York, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-5; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-6; Gausman, Toronto, 11-8; López, Minnesota, 11-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.53; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.71; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.89; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.91; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.99; Houck, Boston, 3.01; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.04; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.18; Gil, New York, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 180; Ragans, Kansas City, 174; Crochet, Chicago, 167; Kikuchi, Houston, 154; Gilbert, Seattle, 149; López, Minnesota, 149; L.Castillo, Seattle, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; Kirby, Seattle, 143; Rodón, New York, 143.

