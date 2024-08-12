AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Judge, New York, .328; Kwan, Cleveland, .326; Guerrero, Toronto, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Altuve,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Judge, New York, .328; Kwan, Cleveland, .326; Guerrero, Toronto, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .304; J.Soto, New York, .304; Diaz, Houston, .299; Devers, Boston, .297; Ja.Duran, Boston, .291; Rooker, Oakland, .291.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 101; J.Soto, New York, 97; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 89; Ja.Duran, Boston, 80; Devers, Boston, 75; Semien, Texas, 74; Volpe, New York, 74; Garcia, Kansas City, 73.

RBI_Judge, New York, 106; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 97; Witt, Kansas City, 88; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 87; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 84; Rooker, Oakland, 83; J.Soto, New York, 82; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Perez, Kansas City, 78; Raleigh, Seattle, 76; Guerrero, Toronto, 76.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 165; Altuve, Houston, 144; Guerrero, Toronto, 144; Ja.Duran, Boston, 143; Judge, New York, 136; Henderson, Baltimore, 135; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 130; J.Soto, New York, 130; Diaz, Houston, 124.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Witt, Kansas City, 33; Devers, Boston, 30; Guerrero, Toronto, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Neto, Los Angeles, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Verdugo, New York, 26.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 42; Santander, Baltimore, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; J.Soto, New York, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 32; D.Hamilton, Boston, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; Garcia, Kansas City, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 21; D.Moore, Seattle, 21; Neto, Los Angeles, 21.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 13-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-6; Rodón, New York, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-5; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-5; López, Minnesota, 11-8; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.57; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.71; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.72; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.91; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.02; Houck, Boston, 3.02; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Kirby, Seattle, 3.13; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 171; Crochet, Chicago, 167; Ragans, Kansas City, 166; Gilbert, Seattle, 149; Kikuchi, Houston, 149; López, Minnesota, 149; L.Castillo, Seattle, 148; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; Rodón, New York, 143; H.Brown, Houston, 139.

