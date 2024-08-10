AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .326; Judge, New York, .323; Guerrero, Toronto, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .304; J.Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .326; Judge, New York, .323; Guerrero, Toronto, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .304; J.Soto, New York, .303; Devers, Boston, .300; Diaz, Houston, .300; Altuve, Houston, .299; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 100; J.Soto, New York, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Ja.Duran, Boston, 80; Devers, Boston, 74; Volpe, New York, 74; Garcia, Kansas City, 73; Semien, Texas, 73.

RBI_Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Witt, Kansas City, 87; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 85; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 84; Rooker, Oakland, 82; J.Soto, New York, 80; Perez, Kansas City, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 78; Guerrero, Toronto, 76.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 164; Guerrero, Toronto, 144; Ja.Duran, Boston, 143; Altuve, Houston, 139; Judge, New York, 133; Henderson, Baltimore, 132; J.Soto, New York, 128; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 126; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Volpe, New York, 123.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Witt, Kansas City, 33; Devers, Boston, 30; Guerrero, Toronto, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 27; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Neto, Los Angeles, 26; Verdugo, New York, 26.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Santander, Baltimore, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 29; J.Soto, New York, 28; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 24; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 24.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 29; D.Hamilton, Boston, 29; Garcia, Kansas City, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 21; Neto, Los Angeles, 21; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 13-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-6; Rodón, New York, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-7.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.57; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.71; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.72; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.02; Houck, Boston, 3.02; Singer, Kansas City, 3.03; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.05; Gil, New York, 3.06; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 171; Crochet, Chicago, 167; Ragans, Kansas City, 166; Kikuchi, Houston, 149; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; López, Minnesota, 144; Gilbert, Seattle, 143; Rodón, New York, 143; L.Castillo, Seattle, 139; Gil, New York, 138; Kirby, Seattle, 138.

