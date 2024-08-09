AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .346; Kwan, Cleveland, .327; Guerrero, Toronto, .323; Judge, New York, .321; J.Soto, New York, .305;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .346; Kwan, Cleveland, .327; Guerrero, Toronto, .323; Judge, New York, .321; J.Soto, New York, .305; Altuve, Houston, .302; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .302; Devers, Boston, .301; Diaz, Houston, .301; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 99; Henderson, Baltimore, 93; J.Soto, New York, 93; Judge, New York, 88; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Ja.Duran, Boston, 79; Devers, Boston, 74; Volpe, New York, 74; Semien, Texas, 73; Garcia, Kansas City, 72.

RBI_Judge, New York, 104; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 85; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 84; Witt, Kansas City, 84; Rooker, Oakland, 81; J.Soto, New York, 79; Santander, Baltimore, 78; Perez, Kansas City, 76; Guerrero, Toronto, 76.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 162; Guerrero, Toronto, 143; Ja.Duran, Boston, 142; Altuve, Houston, 139; Judge, New York, 130; Henderson, Baltimore, 129; J.Soto, New York, 127; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 124; Volpe, New York, 123.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 36; Bleday, Oakland, 33; Witt, Kansas City, 33; Guerrero, Toronto, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 27; Verdugo, New York, 26; 7 tied at 25.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Isbel, Kansas City, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Santander, Baltimore, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 29; Rooker, Oakland, 28; J.Soto, New York, 28; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 24; Seager, Texas, 24.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 31; Ja.Duran, Boston, 28; D.Hamilton, Boston, 28; Garcia, Kansas City, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 21; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 13-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-6; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; Ober, Minnesota, 12-5; Gil, New York, 12-5; Rodón, New York, 12-7; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-7.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.57; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.63; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.72; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.99; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.02; Houck, Boston, 3.02; Singer, Kansas City, 3.03; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.05; Gil, New York, 3.06; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 171; Crochet, Chicago, 167; Ragans, Kansas City, 166; Kikuchi, Houston, 149; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; López, Minnesota, 144; Gilbert, Seattle, 143; L.Castillo, Seattle, 139; Gil, New York, 138; Kirby, Seattle, 138.

