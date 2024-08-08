AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .349; Kwan, Cleveland, .332; Judge, New York, .324; Guerrero, Toronto, .317; J.Soto, New York, .306;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .349; Kwan, Cleveland, .332; Judge, New York, .324; Guerrero, Toronto, .317; J.Soto, New York, .306; Devers, Boston, .304; Altuve, Houston, .303; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .300; Diaz, Houston, .300; Ja.Duran, Boston, .292.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 99; Henderson, Baltimore, 93; J.Soto, New York, 93; Judge, New York, 88; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Ja.Duran, Boston, 78; Devers, Boston, 74; Volpe, New York, 74; Semien, Texas, 73; Garcia, Kansas City, 70; Santander, Baltimore, 70.

RBI_Judge, New York, 104; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 84; Witt, Kansas City, 84; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 82; Rooker, Oakland, 81; J.Soto, New York, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 78; Perez, Kansas City, 75; Guerrero, Toronto, 72.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 162; Ja.Duran, Boston, 140; Altuve, Houston, 138; Guerrero, Toronto, 138; Judge, New York, 130; Henderson, Baltimore, 129; J.Soto, New York, 126; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124; Volpe, New York, 123; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 122.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 33; Bleday, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 29; Guerrero, Toronto, 29; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 26; Verdugo, New York, 26; Castro, Minnesota, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 25; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Santander, Baltimore, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 29; Rooker, Oakland, 28; J.Soto, New York, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 24; Seager, Texas, 24.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 30; D.Hamilton, Boston, 28; Ja.Duran, Boston, 27; Garcia, Kansas City, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 20; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 13-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-6; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; Gil, New York, 12-5; Rodón, New York, 12-7; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-5; Ober, Minnesota, 11-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-7.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.57; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.63; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.72; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.98; Singer, Kansas City, 3.03; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.05; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.05; Gil, New York, 3.06; Houck, Boston, 3.09; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 171; Ragans, Kansas City, 166; Crochet, Chicago, 162; Kikuchi, Houston, 149; Ryan, Minnesota, 147; López, Minnesota, 144; Gilbert, Seattle, 143; L.Castillo, Seattle, 139; Gil, New York, 138; Kirby, Seattle, 138.

