AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .344; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Judge, New York, .322; Guerrero, Toronto, .316; J.Soto, New York, .310;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .344; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Judge, New York, .322; Guerrero, Toronto, .316; J.Soto, New York, .310; Devers, Boston, .305; Altuve, Houston, .302; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .301; Diaz, Houston, .296; Ja.Duran, Boston, .296.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 94; Henderson, Baltimore, 93; J.Soto, New York, 93; Judge, New York, 87; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 82; Ja.Duran, Boston, 78; Volpe, New York, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Semien, Texas, 72; Garcia, Kansas City, 69.

RBI_Judge, New York, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Rooker, Oakland, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 80; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 79; Witt, Kansas City, 79; J.Soto, New York, 78; Perez, Kansas City, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 75; Guerrero, Toronto, 72.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 155; Ja.Duran, Boston, 138; Guerrero, Toronto, 136; Altuve, Houston, 134; Henderson, Baltimore, 129; Judge, New York, 127; J.Soto, New York, 125; Volpe, New York, 122; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 119; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Bleday, Oakland, 31; Witt, Kansas City, 31; Guerrero, Toronto, 29; Devers, Boston, 28; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 26; Castro, Minnesota, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25; 6 tied at 24.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Santander, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 29; Rooker, Oakland, 28; J.Soto, New York, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero, Toronto, 22.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 28; D.Hamilton, Boston, 28; Garcia, Kansas City, 27; Ja.Duran, Boston, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 20; Volpe, New York, 20.

PITCHING_Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-5; Burnes, Baltimore, 12-4; Skubal, Detroit, 12-4; Rodón, New York, 12-7; Ober, Minnesota, 11-5; Gil, New York, 11-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-6.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 2.57; Skubal, Detroit, 2.58; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.63; Singer, Kansas City, 2.88; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.98; Kirby, Seattle, 3.04; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.05; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.05; Houck, Boston, 3.09; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 162; Skubal, Detroit, 162; Ragans, Kansas City, 159; Ryan, Minnesota, 145; Gilbert, Seattle, 143; López, Minnesota, 142; Kikuchi, Houston, 141; Rodón, New York, 137; Flaherty, Los Angeles, 133; Bibee, Cleveland, 132; Burnes, Baltimore, 132; Gil, New York, 132.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.