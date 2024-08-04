AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .345; Kwan, Cleveland, .330; Judge, New York, .321; Guerrero, Toronto, .318; J.Soto, New York, .308;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .345; Kwan, Cleveland, .330; Judge, New York, .321; Guerrero, Toronto, .318; J.Soto, New York, .308; Devers, Boston, .306; Altuve, Houston, .304; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .298; Diaz, Houston, .297; Ja.Duran, Boston, .292.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 94; J.Soto, New York, 92; Henderson, Baltimore, 90; Judge, New York, 87; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 81; Ja.Duran, Boston, 77; Devers, Boston, 72; Semien, Texas, 72; Volpe, New York, 72; Garcia, Kansas City, 69.

RBI_Judge, New York, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Rooker, Oakland, 79; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 79; Witt, Kansas City, 79; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 77; J.Soto, New York, 77; Perez, Kansas City, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 75; Guerrero, Toronto, 72.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 154; Ja.Duran, Boston, 135; Guerrero, Toronto, 135; Altuve, Houston, 134; Henderson, Baltimore, 126; Judge, New York, 126; J.Soto, New York, 123; Volpe, New York, 121; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; Bleday, Oakland, 31; Witt, Kansas City, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Guerrero, Toronto, 28; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 26; Judge, New York, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25; 6 tied at 24.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Santander, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Rooker, Oakland, 27; J.Soto, New York, 27; Devers, Boston, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22; Guerrero, Toronto, 22.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 28; Garcia, Kansas City, 27; D.Hamilton, Boston, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; Palacios, Tampa Bay, 19; Volpe, New York, 19.

PITCHING_Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-5; Skubal, Detroit, 12-4; Rodón, New York, 12-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 11-4; Ober, Minnesota, 11-5; Gil, New York, 11-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-6.

ERA_Burnes, Baltimore, 2.47; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.57; Skubal, Detroit, 2.58; Singer, Kansas City, 2.88; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.98; Kirby, Seattle, 3.04; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 3.05; Houck, Boston, 3.09; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 162; Skubal, Detroit, 162; Ragans, Kansas City, 159; Ryan, Minnesota, 145; López, Minnesota, 142; Kikuchi, Houston, 141; Rodón, New York, 137; Gilbert, Seattle, 136; Flaherty, Los Angeles, 133; Bibee, Cleveland, 132; Gil, New York, 132.

