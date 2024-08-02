AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .350; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Judge, New York, .316; Guerrero, Toronto, .311; Soto, New York, .309;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .350; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Judge, New York, .316; Guerrero, Toronto, .311; Soto, New York, .309; Altuve, Houston, .306; Devers, Boston, .306; Diaz, Houston, .297; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .296; Rooker, Oakland, .293.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 93; Soto, New York, 89; Henderson, Baltimore, 88; Judge, New York, 84; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Ja.Duran, Boston, 76; Semien, Texas, 71; Volpe, New York, 70; Devers, Boston, 69; Garcia, Kansas City, 68.

RBI_Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 90; Witt, Kansas City, 78; Rooker, Oakland, 77; Soto, New York, 77; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 74; Perez, Kansas City, 73; Guerrero, Toronto, 70.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 153; Altuve, Houston, 133; Ja.Duran, Boston, 132; Guerrero, Toronto, 130; Henderson, Baltimore, 123; Judge, New York, 122; Soto, New York, 121; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 116; Volpe, New York, 116; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 114.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; Witt, Kansas City, 31; Bleday, Oakland, 30; Devers, Boston, 26; Guerrero, Toronto, 26; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25; W.Abreu, Boston, 24; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Verdugo, New York, 24.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Santander, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Soto, New York, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Devers, Boston, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 28; Garcia, Kansas City, 27; D.Hamilton, Boston, 26; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; Witt, Kansas City, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; Palacios, Tampa Bay, 19; Volpe, New York, 19.

PITCHING_Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 13-5; Skubal, Detroit, 12-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 11-4; Gil, New York, 11-5; Rodón, New York, 11-7; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-5; Ober, Minnesota, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Lively, Cleveland, 10-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.35; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.47; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.57; Houck, Boston, 2.79; Singer, Kansas City, 2.88; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.95; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.96; Kirby, Seattle, 3.04; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 160; Skubal, Detroit, 154; Ragans, Kansas City, 153; López, Minnesota, 142; Ryan, Minnesota, 138; Gilbert, Seattle, 136; Flaherty, Los Angeles, 133; Bibee, Cleveland, 132; Gil, New York, 132; Kirby, Seattle, 131.

