Mabrey leads Connecticut against New York after 24-point game

Connecticut Sun (21-7, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (25-4, 15-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun faces the New York Liberty after Marina Mabrey scored 24 points in the Sun’s 82-80 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty have gone 15-2 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is second in the WNBA with 22.8 assists per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 6.0.

The Sun are 11-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.5 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.9.

New York averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 82-74 in the last matchup on July 16. Ionescu led the Liberty with 30 points, and Brionna Jones led the Sun with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Liberty.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

