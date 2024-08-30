Lyon off the mark as Orban double caps thrilling comeback in 4-3 win over Strasbourg

LYON, France (AP) — Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored a second-half double to give Lyon a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win…

LYON, France (AP) — Nigerian striker Gift Orban scored a second-half double to give Lyon a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win over Strasbourg in the French league on Friday.

The victory was Lyon’s first points of the season after two consecutive defeats and a particular triumph for substitute Orban.

He struggled during his first six months at Lyon, scoring just once in 17 league appearances. But he doubled that tally in a dramatic second-half comeback in front of his own fans at Groupama Stadium.

Lyon had already come back from behind after losing a goal to sluggish defending in the third minute.

Corentin Tolisso equalized seconds before halftime but the host was behind again early in the second half when first Andrey Santos and then Emanuel Emegha struck within 10 minutes of the restart.

English defender Ashley Maitland-Niles gave Lyon a lifeline when he made it 3-2 after an hour and then Orban appeared with two goals in nine minutes, his second a perfectly placed header.

The result lifted Lyon to 11th place, four behind Strasbourg.

