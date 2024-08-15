Loyd leads Seattle against Atlanta after 30-point game

Seattle Storm (17-8, 8-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (7-17, 3-10 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (17-8, 8-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (7-17, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Atlanta Dream after Jewell Loyd scored 30 points in the Storm’s 89-83 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Dream have gone 3-8 at home. Atlanta is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Storm have gone 6-5 away from home. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 21.0 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins-Smith averaging 6.5.

Atlanta scores 75.2 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 77.6 Seattle allows. Seattle has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on July 14 the Storm won 81-70 led by 18 points from Ezi Magbegor, while Maya Caldwell scored 19 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Dream.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 1-9, averaging 74.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (finger), Lorela Cubaj: out (personal).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

