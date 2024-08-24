Los Angeles plays Dallas, looks to stop road slide

Los Angeles Sparks (6-23, 4-11 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-22, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (6-23, 4-11 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-22, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Sparks play Dallas Wings.

The Wings have gone 3-12 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference with 19.9 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 5.2.

The Sparks are 4-11 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the WNBA averaging 7.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.7% from downtown. Kia Nurse leads the team averaging 1.3 makes while shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Dallas is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Dallas gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won the last meeting 87-81 on July 13. Dearica Hamby scored 27 points to help lead the Sparks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings.

Hamby is averaging 17.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 83.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.