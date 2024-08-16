Los Angeles plays Chicago on home skid

Chicago Sky (10-15, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-19, 4-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (10-15, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-19, 4-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks looks to end its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Chicago Sky.

The Sparks are 4-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Sky are 6-6 on the road. Chicago is sixth in the WNBA allowing 81.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Los Angeles is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 83-73 on May 31, with Marina Mabrey scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is scoring 19.0 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Sparks.

Chennedy Carter is averaging 17.2 points for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 80.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (chron’s disease).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

