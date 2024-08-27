Los Angeles faces New York, aims to break 7-game skid

New York Liberty (26-5, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-24, 4-12 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (26-5, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-24, 4-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks comes into the matchup against New York Liberty after losing seven in a row.

The Sparks are 4-10 in home games. Los Angeles is 0-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Liberty are 12-3 on the road. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 36.5 rebounds per game. Jonquel Jones paces the Liberty with 9.3.

Los Angeles’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New York allows. New York has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 103-68 in the last meeting on Aug. 16. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 27 points, and Rae Burrell led the Sparks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickea Jackson is averaging 12.4 points for the Sparks.

Stewart is averaging 19.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 78.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

