Liberty take on the Aces, look for 6th straight win

New York Liberty (22-4, 15-2 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (16-8, 8-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -2.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Liberty take on Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are 8-5 on their home court. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 88.7 points and is shooting 45.4%.

The Liberty are 10-3 on the road. New York ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 10.0.

Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game New York gives up. New York averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Las Vegas allows.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82 in their last matchup on June 15. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 34 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 52.2% and averaging 27.2 points for the Aces.

Stewart is averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

