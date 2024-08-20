Liberty defeat Wings 94-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also had a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also had a double-doubles, and the New York Liberty handed coach Sandy Brondello a 94-74 birthday victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Jones had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Vandersloot 15 points and 11 assists for the Liberty (24-4), who gave Brondello four red velvet cupcakes before the game.

Kennedy Burke added 13 points off the bench in New York’s seventh-straight win, helping offset the absence of Sabrina Ionescu, who sat out with a sore neck.

Satou Sabally had 24 points for the Wings (6-21), giving her 44 in two games after missing the first 25 games of the season, before she played in the Olympics. Arike Ogunbowale had 17 points, including 13 in the second quarter, and Natasha Howard had 13. Maddy Siegrist had six points in her return from a broken finger.

SUN 69, SPARKS 61

BOSTON (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored 19 points, and Connecticut used a late 14-0 run to defeat Los Angeles in the first WNBA game to played at the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden.

A franchise record sellout crowd of 19,125 saw the Sun storm back after they trailed 59-55 with less than four minutes to play.

Carrington scored twice in the lane sandwiched around a three-point play by Alyssa Thomas and in less than a minute Connecticut was up 62-59 with the crowd roaring.

Tyasha Harris converted a three-point play that made it 69-56 with 1:40 to go. In just over two minutes the Storm had missed two shots and two free throws and had four turnovers.

STORM 83, MYSTICS 77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Seattle held off Washington, capping a day when both teams made news off the court.

The Storm announced the return of free agent Gabby Williams, who starred for France in their near upset of Team USA in the Olympic final in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Mystics made two deals before the games. The picked up Shug Sutton and a third-round draft pick next year from Phoenix for the rights to Klara Lundquist. Earlier they got Sika Kone and Olivia Epoupa and a 2026 second-round pick from Minnesota for Myisha Hines-Allen. Washington then waived Epoupa and DiDi Richards.

Seattle led by as many as 14 points but a 3-pointer by Brittney Sykes had the Mystics within three points with 11 seconds left. Three free throws sealed it for the Storm.

