Liberty clinch playoff berth with 79-67 win over Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points, Breanna Stewart scored 18 and Jonquel Jones added a double-double as the New York Liberty cruised to a 79-67 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Ionescu made 9 of 21 shots — 3 of 10 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds as New York (23-4) maintained the best record in the league with its second road win over Las Vegas this season. The Liberty posted a 90-82 win in Las Vegas on June 15. The Aces beat the Liberty in last season’s Finals to win their second straight championship.

Stewart added seven rebounds for New York, which earned its sixth straight victory. Jones scored 10 points and snagged a season-high 17 rebounds. Leonie Fiebich pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

A’ja Wilson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to pace Las Vegas (16-9). Kelsey Plum scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter. Chelsea Gray totaled 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Plum hit all four of her shots — two from 3-point range — to help the Aces take a 28-24 lead after one quarter. Plum’s three-point play gave Las Vegas an 11-point lead, but Ionescu hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in the final 39 seconds to cap a 7-0 run and get the Liberty within four. Ionescu had 12 points in the first 10 minutes.

LYNX 99, MYSTICS 83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 30 points to lead Minnesota to a victory over Washington.

Collier shot 13 of 16 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Western Conference-leading Minnesota (19-8) ran its win streak to three games with a sweep of a home-and-home series against Washington (6-21). The Lynx won 79-68 at home over the Mystics on Thursday. Collier, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the Paris Olympics, had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the first game between the teams.

Bridget Carleton had three 3-pointers and 16 points for the Lynx. Courtney Williams finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and had seven rebounds. Kayla McBride added 10 points and four steals, and reserve Dorka Juhász contributed nine points and four rebounds.

Stefanie Dolson scored 23 to lead the Mystics. Dolson was perfect on eight shots from the floor, including six from 3-point range. Shakira Austin added 16 points and five rebounds, while Ariel Atkins (five assists) and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 11 apiece.

Collier had 11 points and Carleton seven as Minnesota fell behind 8-2 before rallying to take a 22-16 lead after one quarter. The Lynx scored eight points off of six Mystics turnovers.

SKY 90, SPARKS 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Allen scored 16 points, Kamilla Cardoso and rookie Angel Reese posted double-doubles and Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles, handing them their fifth straight loss at home.

Chicago (11-15) trailed 74-64 at the start of the final period, but a turnaround jumper from Allen and a Rachel Banham 3-pointer halved the Sky’s deficit just 61 seconds in. Cardoso followed with a layup as Chicago scored the first seven points. Odyssey Sims answered with a layup for Los Angeles (6-20), but Reese had a layup and Cardoso scored twice inside to give the Sky a 77-76 lead with 6:35 left to play.

Stephanie Talbot pulled the Sparks even at 79 with a 3-pointer at the 4:43 mark. Reese hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Chicago the lead, Michaela Onyenwere followed with a layup and the Sky never trailed again.

Allen made 7 of 11 shots from the floor for Chicago. She added six assists. Cardoso scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds, while Reese tallied 14 points and 11 boards. Banham sank three 3-pointers and scored 14.

Kia Nurse scored 16 to lead the Sparks, who have dropped the last five matchups with the Sky. LA has lost three straight overall. Rickea Jackson and Talbot added 13 points each. Crystal Dangerfield chipped in with 11 points and six assists. Azurá Stevens had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

