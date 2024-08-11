Li Wenwen wins to give China five weightlifting gold medals at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Li Wenwen won the women’s +81 kilogram division on Sunday to give China five gold medals in…

PARIS (AP) — Li Wenwen won the women’s +81 kilogram division on Sunday to give China five gold medals in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics.

Li was the runaway winner by lifting a total of 309 kilograms (681 pounds) in the sport’s final event ahead of silver medalist Park Hye-jeong of South Korea at 299 and Emily Campbell of Britain at 288.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in over 300 days,” Li said. “The pressure was huge. But to be able to deliver, I feel like my country never gave up on me. When I needed it most, I got the best treatment to be able to overcome injuries.”

China won half the Olympic weightlifting titles, just like in Tokyo three years ago. Liu Huanhua got gold in the men’s 102 kilograms, Li Fabin in the men’s 61 kilograms, Luo Shifang the women’s 59 kilograms and Hou Zhihui the women’s 49 kilograms.

“I am happy for China,” Li said. “Regardless of what number gold medal this is for China, I had to win it.”

The U.S. came away with two weightlifting medals as Olivia Reeves won gold in the women’s 71 kilograms and Hampton Morris bronze in the men’s 61 kilograms. Reeves is the first U.S. Olympic weightlifting champion since 2000, and Morris is the first American man to take home a medal in the sport since 1984.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.