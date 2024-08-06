Knicks make Jalen Brunson team captain, their first since the 2018-19 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have chosen Jalen Brunson as their captain, the team’s first in six…

Brunson quickly became one of the team’s leaders after arriving in 2022 and on Tuesday was selected as the 36th captain in franchise history. The Knicks hadn’t had one since Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season.

Knicks President Leon Rose called Brunson a “natural born leader,” adding in a statement that he was confident the All-Star guard would “continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York.”

Brunson has led to the Knicks to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in both his seasons after coming from Dallas. He averaged 28.7 points last season, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing fifth in voting for the NBA MVP award.

Brunson becomes the fourth second-round pick to be Knicks captain. That list is headlined by Willis Reed, the Hall of Fame center who was nicknamed “The Captain” for his leadership.

