Khang and Lee share lead on 8 under after second round at Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Megan Khang birdied her final hole to shoot 4-under 68 Friday and join Minjee Lee of Australia in a share of the lead at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Both players were 8 under par overall and seeking their first wins of 2024.

They were two shots clear of three players — Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko (69), Charley Hull of England (68) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (69).

Khang made six birdies, including a chip-in. The last of them came in the final minutes of the day’s play at Dundonald Links, with Lee already in the clubhouse after shooting 69 to follow up her 67 that gave her the first-round lead.

“I’m really trying to have a lot of fun out there,” the 22nd-ranked Khang said. “It’s not often I’m hitting a 7-iron to a 116(-yard) pin. I’m really comfortable with how my ball-striking is.”

Lee, a two-time major champion, made birdie at Nos. 17 and 18, having picked up her other shots at Nos. 2 and 3 in a round played in strong winds.

“The last few years, we probably haven’t had as much wind at the Scottish Open,” Lee said, “but I feel like we’re playing a true links-style course and conditions so it’s a lot more fun.”

Lee’s last win was in October at the BMW Ladies Championship. Khang’s came two months before that, meaning she is nearly a year without a title.

“I’ve been hitting the ball pretty solid this entire year, and the difference has been making the putts,” Khang said. “This week I have been a little bit fortunate to make the putts. It’s just golf.”

The top five have pulled clear of the rest of the field, with Mary Liu of China and Esther Henseleit — the silver-medalist at the Paris Games — tied for sixth place at 3 under, five off the lead.

The Scottish Open is the final stop before the Women’s British Open next week at St. Andrews.

