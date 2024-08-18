Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic in Calgary for 3rd PGA Tour Champions title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ken Tanigawa won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his third career PGA Tour Champions…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ken Tanigawa won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his third career PGA Tour Champions victory, closing with a 6-under 64 to beat Richard Green by two shots.

Two strokes behind Green after matching the Canyon Meadows record with a career-best 61 on Saturday, the 56-year-old Tanigawa birdied the par-5 15th and 17th holes to pull away.

Tanigawa finished at 17-under 193. On Saturday, he made a hole-in-one in the 210-yard 16th with a 5-iron. The victory was his first since the 2019 Senior PGA Championship.

“Boy, a little lost for words,” Tanigawa said. “It’s been a long time since 2019 to be in this position. Time goes by and you wonder if you can win again. To be able to do it, just over the moon.”

Green, who had a 62 on Saturday, bogeyed the par-3 14th and the par-4 17th in a 68. The 53-year-old Australian left-hander is winless on the 50-and-over tour.

Darren Clarke (65) and Jason Caron (67) tied for third at 14 under. Mario Tiziani, tour star Steve Stricker’s brother-in-law, shot a 67 to finish fifth at 13 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.