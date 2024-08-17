Jon Rahm with a 62 takes 2-shot lead in LIV Golf event

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) — Jon Rahm finished eagle-birdie-birdie for an 8-under 62 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) — Jon Rahm finished eagle-birdie-birdie for an 8-under 62 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and three others in LIV Golf Greenbrier.

The Old White course at the West Virginia resort was as vulnerable as ever — only six players in the 54-man field were over par through two rounds — and it led to a bunched leaderboard.

Rahm, coming off an Olympic disappointment when he went from a four-shot lead to not even getting to the podium, was at 14-under 126.

Koepka had a 64 and was in the group at 128 with Talor Gooch (66), 51-year-old Richard Bland (64) and Lucas Herbert (63).

Rahm started on the second hole in the shotgun start. He made eagle on the par-5 17th, birdied the 18th and then birdied the first hole to take command. Rahm will be going for his second straight LIV Golf title on Sunday after going all season without one.

Cameron Smith had two bogeys in his round of 63 and led a large contingent of players at 129, three shots out of the lead. Nine players were separated by three shots going into the final round at the Greenbrier.

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 58 in the final round last year to win, had a 65 and was seven shots behind Rahm.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.