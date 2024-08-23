Jason Heyward gets caught in Dodgers roster crunch, leaving Freddie Freeman without his best friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has lost seeing his best friend every day and the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse…

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was cut loose Thursday, two days after his pinch-hit, go-ahead three-run homer gave the Dodgers a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in what turned out to be his final at-bat with the team.

“What Jason did for the Dodgers in a year and a half was pretty remarkable on the field, in the clubhouse, in the community,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “His fingerprint will be everlasting.”

Heyward became expendable with the return of utilityman Chris Taylor from the injured list.

Roberts acknowledged the team considered delaying the move until Sept. 1 when rosters expand. However, Taylor’s readiness forced the quick move.

“It was a roster crunch. Guys finally came back to health and we only have so much room,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, it had to be Jason. One of the tougher things I’ve had to do.”

Roberts informed Heyward after Wednesday’s series finale against the Mariners. He described the 35-year-old veteran’s reaction as “very grateful for the opportunity, very stoic, very professional.”

His departure leaves an empty locker near Freeman in the clubhouse. The two have been tight since they were both drafted by the Atlanta Braves and lived together for a time in the minors. Their wives are friends and both men have children.

“It’s just when two people like Jason and I have the same feelings on life, not just baseball but everything in life, it’s easy to just become friends,” Freeman said in an interview last year. “We’re going on 17 years as friends and it’s going to last forever.”

Roberts said, “Freddie was certainly aware that it was a good possibility. I’m sure it hurts deep.”

Heyward added a left-handed bat to the lineup, was dedicated in his preparation and was popular with fans, who reacted strongly to the news on social media. He played right field and left field during his time in Los Angeles, but Mookie Betts moved back to right after a stint at shortstop and Teoscar Hernández is the starter in left. Taylor can play multiple positions.

Heyward spent seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, helping them win the 2016 World Series, until he was released after the 2022 season.

He batted .208 with six homers and 28 RBI in 63 games with the Dodgers this season. He was playing on a $9 million, one-year deal.

Last season, Heyward hit .269 with 15 homers and 40 RBI in 124 games in a platoon role after first signing a minor league deal — with Freeman lobbying the team — and making the opening day roster out of spring training. He received the Roy Campanella Award, given by the team’s players and coaches to the most inspirational player on the Dodgers.

“I’ll be forever grateful,” Roberts said. “I know the guys are.”

