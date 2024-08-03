Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-12) Japan_Spiker-K. Hayashi (9-15), S. Nishida (14-31) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Araki (0-7), Y. Wada…

Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-12)

Japan_Spiker-K. Hayashi (9-15), S. Nishida (14-31) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Araki (0-7), Y. Wada (0-2), A. Miyabe (0-3), N. Yamada (3-12), M. Ishikawa (0-4), S. Nishida (1-4); Server-N. Seki (0-4), A. Araki (0-4), K. Iwasaki (2-8), A. Miyabe (0-14), A. Inoue (0-2), N. Yamada (0-13), M. Ishikawa (0-7), K. Hayashi (0-8), S. Nishida (1-12); Scorer-S. Nishida (16-47).

Kenya_Spiker-L. Kasaya (1-7), B. Barasa (9-18), V. Oluoch (15-33) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. Simiyu (1-2), J. Namutira (1-3), B. Barasa (2-8), V. Oluoch (2-6); Server-L. Simiyu (0-1), T. Atuka (0-10), P. Owino (0-8), L. Kasaya (0-2), E. Misoki (0-1), E. Mutinda (2-11), J. Namutira (0-4), B. Barasa (0-7), V. Oluoch (0-8); Scorer-V. Oluoch (17-47).

Referees_Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Angela Grass, Brazil. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.