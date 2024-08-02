J.D. Davis released by the Yankees after hitting .105 in 7 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder J.D. Davis was released by the New York Yankees on Friday after hitting .105 with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder J.D. Davis was released by the New York Yankees on Friday after hitting .105 with one RBI in 22 plate appearances over seven games.

The 31-year-old was acquired from Oakland on June 23 for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans. He made six starts for the Yankees, four at first base and two at designated hitter.

Davis hit .232 with four homers and five RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the Athletics, who signed him in mid-March. He defeated San Francisco in arbitration last winter and was awarded a $6.9 million salary as part of a nonguaranteed contract, then was released by the Giants during spring training and given $1,112,903 in termination pay.

He signed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with the A’s, who as part of the trade agreed to pay the Yankees $927,312 on Oct. 11. The Yankees designated Davis for assignment on Sunday.

New York also assigned infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones hit .238 with one homer and four RBIs in 47 plate appearances over 33 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.