Women’s Gold Medal Match

Italy 3, United States 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)

Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (18-40), M. Sylla (8-17), S. Fahr (6-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-P. Egonu (4-9), A. Danesi (4-13), S. Fahr (1-13); Server-A. Orro (3-12), C. Cambi (0-4), P. Egonu (0-5), E. Antropova (1-5), M. Sylla (2-15), C. Bosetti (1-9), A. Danesi (0-16), S. Fahr (0-8); Scorer-P. Egonu (22-54).

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (5-18), J. Larson (5-10), J. Thompson (8-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (0-1), J. Larson (0-2), C. Ogbogu (0-10), K. Plummer (0-5), K. Robinson (0-1), A. Skinner (0-5), J. Thompson (0-4), H. Washington (0-12); Server-A. Drews (1-3), J. Larson (0-6), C. Ogbogu (1-10), J. Poulter (1-11), A. Skinner (0-8), J. Thompson (0-6), H. Washington (0-9); Scorer-J. Thompson (8-30).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

