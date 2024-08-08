Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (21-43), E. Antropova (3-11), M. Sylla (11-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro…

Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (21-43), E. Antropova (3-11), M. Sylla (11-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (1-8), P. Egonu (1-7), C. Bosetti (2-10), A. Danesi (3-14), S. Fahr (4-20); Server-P. Egonu (2-11), E. Antropova (2-4), M. Sylla (1-15); Scorer-P. Egonu (24-61).

Turkey_Spiker-E. Erdem Dundar (5-10), M. Vargas (17-43), D. Cebecioglu (7-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Erdem Dundar (2-21), E. Sahin (2-9), Z. Gunes (4-18); Server-E. Erdem Dundar (0-10), E. Sahin (0-13), Z. Gunes (0-15), M. Vargas (0-8), E. Karakurt (0-7), H. Baladin (0-3), M. Diken (0-6), D. Cebecioglu (0-3); Scorer-M. Vargas (17-54).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

