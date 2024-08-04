Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21) Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (18-39), M. Sylla (10-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (2-5), P. Egonu…

Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)

Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (18-39), M. Sylla (10-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (2-5), P. Egonu (1-2), E. Antropova (1-1), M. Sylla (1-3), A. Danesi (4-14); Server-A. Orro (1-13), P. Egonu (1-8), S. Fahr (2-10), M. Lubian (1-5); Scorer-P. Egonu (20-49).

Turkey_Spiker-M. Vargas (13-28), H. Baladin (6-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Erdem Dundar (0-13), C. Ozbay (1-5), E. Sahin (0-4), Z. Gunes (1-14), H. Baladin (0-4), I. Aydin (0-3); Server-E. Erdem Dundar (0-7), C. Ozbay (0-6), E. Sahin (0-5), Z. Gunes (1-10), M. Vargas (0-8), H. Baladin (0-9), M. Diken (0-2), D. Cebecioglu (0-3), I. Aydin (0-3); Scorer-M. Vargas (13-37).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Wael Kandil, Egypt. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

