Italy 3, Serbia 0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20)

Italy_Spiker-P. Egonu (17-32) (won-total attempts); Blocker-P. Egonu (1-4), E. Antropova (1-3), M. Sylla (1-2), C. Bosetti (1-9), A. Danesi (3-8); Server-P. Egonu (1-8), C. Bosetti (2-16), G. Giovannini (1-4); Scorer-P. Egonu (19-44).

Serbia_Spiker-T. Boskovic (18-43), B. Busa (6-15), A. Uzelac (6-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Busa (0-4), S. Lozo (1-2), M. Ognjenovic (0-1), J. Stevanovic (0-6), A. Uzelac (1-2), M. Popovic (0-11); Server-M. Aleksic (1-7), T. Boskovic (1-11), B. Busa (2-10), B. Drca (0-2), K. Lazovic (0-1), S. Lozo (0-6), M. Ognjenovic (0-8), J. Stevanovic (0-2), A. Uzelac (0-9), M. Popovic (0-9); Scorer-T. Boskovic (19-56).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

