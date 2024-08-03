Italy 3, Poland 1 (25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-20) Italy_Spiker-A. Michieletto (15-31), D. Lavia (10-28), Y. Romano (15-27) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S.…

Italy 3, Poland 1 (25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-20)

Italy_Spiker-A. Michieletto (15-31), D. Lavia (10-28), Y. Romano (15-27) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Giannelli (1-5), A. Michieletto (2-6), D. Lavia (2-10), G. Galassi (6-16), R. Russo (1-10); Server-S. Giannelli (1-19), A. Michieletto (0-15), D. Lavia (0-15), G. Galassi (1-11), Y. Romano (4-23), R. Russo (0-15); Scorer-Y. Romano (20-62).

Poland_Spiker-M. Bieniek (5-9), T. Fornal (1-4), B. Kurek (12-31), K. Semeniuk (9-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Bieniek (0-4), N. Huber (2-22), M. Janusz (1-4), W. Leon Venero (1-4), G. Lomacz (1-4), K. Semeniuk (1-6), A. Sliwka (1-1); Server-N. Huber (2-14), J. Kochanowski (1-5), B. Kurek (2-17); Scorer-B. Kurek (14-50).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

