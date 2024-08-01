Italy 3, Netherlands 0 (29-27, 25-18, 25-19) Italy_Spiker-E. Antropova (30-51), M. Sylla (11-27) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (2-9), E. Antropova…

Italy 3, Netherlands 0 (29-27, 25-18, 25-19)

Italy_Spiker-E. Antropova (30-51), M. Sylla (11-27) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (2-9), E. Antropova (2-8), A. Danesi (2-12), S. Fahr (1-17), G. Giovannini (0-3); Server-A. Orro (0-10), E. Antropova (1-13), M. Sylla (0-14), A. Danesi (0-19), S. Fahr (0-9), G. Giovannini (0-11); Scorer-E. Antropova (33-72).

Netherlands_Spiker-C. Plak (8-29), J. Knollema (8-23), N. Daalderop (11-30) (won-total attempts); Blocker-C. Plak (1-6), I. Baijens (2-11), E. Dambrink (1-2); Server-S. van Aalen (0-5), C. Plak (1-9), J. Knollema (0-10), J. Lohuis (1-13), I. Baijens (1-6), M. Jasper (0-2), N. Daalderop (2-12), E. Timmerman (0-6); Scorer-N. Daalderop (13-51).

Referees_Angela Grass, Brazil. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

