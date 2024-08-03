Italy 18, Romania 7
|Italy
|6
|4
|5
|3
|—
|18
|Romania
|2
|1
|1
|3
|—
|7
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Italy 8 (A. Fondelli 1, A. Velotto 1, M. Iocchi Gratta 2, N. Presciutti 2, V. Renzuto Iodice 2); Romania 10 (S. Colodrovschi 1, F. Iudean 1, M. Lutescu 1, A. Neamtu 1, V. Georgescu 2, N. Oanta 2, A. Tepelus 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Italy None; Romania None.
Penalty Fouls_Italy None; Romania 2 (S. Oltean 1, A. Prioteasa 1).
Ejections_Italy None; Romania None.
Referees_Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Nicholas Hodgers, Australia. Angel Moliner, Spain. Qi Zhao, China.
