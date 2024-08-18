IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Results

Saturday At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3)…

Saturday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260 laps, Running.

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

3. (18) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

4. (16) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

5. (25) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

6. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.

7. (20) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.

8. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.

9. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.

10. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.

11. (19) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.

12. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.

13. (9) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.

14. (15) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.

15. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 257, Running.

16. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 257, Running.

17. (21) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 252, Running.

18. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

19. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Did not finish.

20. (26) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 249, Did not finish.

21. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 238, Did not finish.

22. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 207, Did not finish.

23. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 161, Did not finish.

24. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 151, Did not finish.

25. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Did not finish.

26. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 42, Did not finish.

27. (27) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 7, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.870 mph.

Time of Race: 02:22:28.2772.

Margin of Victory: 1.7260 seconds.

Cautions: 6 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-15, Malukas 16-26, Power 27-60, McLaughlin 61, Siegal 62-66, Rossi 67-68, Lundqvist 69, Rahal 70-74, Power 75-118, McLaughlin 119-120, Rossi 121-126, Ericsson 127-138, Dixon 139-143, Siegal 144-146, Ericsson 147, Power 148-168, McLaughlin 169-170, Robb 171-178, McLaughlin 179-199, Power 200-217, McLaughlin 218-243, Newgarden 244.

Points: Palou 443, Herta 384, Dixon 378, Power 377, McLaughlin 370, O’Ward 345, Kirkwood 322, Newgarden 317, Rossi 277, Ferrucci 249.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.