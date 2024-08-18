IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Results

Saturday
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Ill.
Lap length: 1.25 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260 laps, Running.
2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
3. (18) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
4. (16) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
5. (25) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
6. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
7. (20) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
8. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
9. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
10. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
11. (19) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
12. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.
13. (9) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.
14. (15) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
15. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 257, Running.
16. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 257, Running.
17. (21) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 252, Running.
18. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
19. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Did not finish.
20. (26) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 249, Did not finish.
21. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 238, Did not finish.
22. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 207, Did not finish.
23. (14) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 161, Did not finish.
24. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 151, Did not finish.
25. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Did not finish.
26. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 42, Did not finish.
27. (27) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 7, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.870 mph.
Time of Race: 02:22:28.2772.
Margin of Victory: 1.7260 seconds.
Cautions: 6 for 49 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 11 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-15, Malukas 16-26, Power 27-60, McLaughlin 61, Siegal 62-66, Rossi 67-68, Lundqvist 69, Rahal 70-74, Power 75-118, McLaughlin 119-120, Rossi 121-126, Ericsson 127-138, Dixon 139-143, Siegal 144-146, Ericsson 147, Power 148-168, McLaughlin 169-170, Robb 171-178, McLaughlin 179-199, Power 200-217, McLaughlin 218-243, Newgarden 244.
Points: Palou 443, Herta 384, Dixon 378, Power 377, McLaughlin 370, O’Ward 345, Kirkwood 322, Newgarden 317, Rossi 277, Ferrucci 249.
