India’s Dahiya loses 7-point lead after injury, drops women’s wrestling quarterfinal to North Korean

PARIS (AP) — India’s Nisha Dahiya had just taken an 8-1 lead in her 68-kilogram Olympic quarterfinal against North Korea’s…

PARIS (AP) — India’s Nisha Dahiya had just taken an 8-1 lead in her 68-kilogram Olympic quarterfinal against North Korea’s Pak Sol-gum before a series of arm and hand injuries became too much to overcome.

There were three injury stoppages as Pak scored nine points in the final minute to win 10-8 and advance to the semifinals.

Dahiya’s dream of an Olympic medal is over. She needed Pak to defeat American Amit Elor in the semifinals to give her a chance to remain in the tournament and possibly fight for bronze. Elor demolished Pak 10-0 in under two minutes to advance to the final.

Dahiya’s situation against Pak progressively worsened. First, doctors attended to what appeared to be an injured finger on her right hand. Two of her fingers were taped together before action resumed.

The crowd chanted “Nisha! Nisha!” to motivate her, but to no avail.

On the second stoppage, Dahiya — holding an 8-2 lead with 33 seconds left — held her right wrist.

When action resumed, Pak scored six quick points and tied the score. With 12 seconds remaining, Dahiya’s right shoulder was attended to during yet another stoppage.

Pak went ahead for good on a takedown with about seven seconds remaining. Much of the crowd booed as the match ended. Dahiya was nearly inconsolable as she lay face-down on the mat. Pak, in a gesture of sportsmanship, helped her to her feet.

After the 18-year-old Pak’s arm was raised and Dahiya slowly walked towards her coaches, the crowd stood and cheered for Dahiya.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India, said Dahiya underwent an MRI and her status for further competition is pending.

Elor defeated the No. 1 seed, Turkey’s Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, 10-2 in her first match, then knocked off Poland’s Wiktoria Choluj 8-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Pak. She could become the youngest American, male or female, to win a gold medal when she faces Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova in the final on Tuesday.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.