Indiana faces Atlanta following Clark’s 23-point game

Indiana Fever (13-16, 7-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-18, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Atlanta Dream after Caitlin Clark scored 23 points in the Fever’s 90-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference games is 4-10. Atlanta gives up 80.1 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference action is 7-8. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Atlanta averages 75.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 87.0 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 82.6 points per game, 2.5 more than the 80.1 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 21 the Fever won 91-79 led by 21 points from NaLyssa Smith, while Tina Charles scored 24 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Dream.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.8 points for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 86.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

