Live Radio
Home » Sports » India 1, Britain 1,…

India 1, Britain 1, India wins 4-2 in shootout

The Associated Press

August 4, 2024, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

India 1, Britain 1, India wins 4-2 in shootout

India 0 1 0 0 4 1
Britain 0 1 0 0 2 1

India_H. Singh 1.

Britain_L. Morton 1.

Green Cards_S. Sumit, India, 45′. R. Shipperley, Britain, 47′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_A. Rohidas, India, 17′.

Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. Steve Rogers, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up