India 1, Britain 1, India wins 4-2 in shootout
|India
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|—
|1
|Britain
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|1
India_H. Singh 1.
Britain_L. Morton 1.
Green Cards_S. Sumit, India, 45′. R. Shipperley, Britain, 47′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_A. Rohidas, India, 17′.
Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. Steve Rogers, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.