Ian Happ’s homer and Michael Busch’s 2-run triple power Cubs past Blue Jays 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered in the first inning and Michael Busch added a two-run triple as the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson added two hits for the Cubs, who won their second straight after losing three consecutive games to the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Nate Pearson (2-1), one of seven pitchers for the Cubs, allowed a hit in two scoreless innings and earned the victory. Jorge López allowed a homer in the ninth before striking out George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his third save in three opportunities.

The Cubs went with López after closer Héctor Neris gave up three runs in the ninth inning in a 6-5 victory over Toronto in 10 innings Friday. throwing 33 pitches.

“I’ve been working hard every day,” said López, who earned his first save with Chicago after he was 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA with the Mets, who designated him for assignment May 30. “That’s part of a big situation, just stay calm and just making pitches.”

Addison Barger hit his third home run of the season and Varsho added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays, who had won five of their last eight games.

Chris Bassitt (9-12) gave up five hits and three runs in five innings, with five strikeouts and two walks for Toronto.

“Credit to him to get through five,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “He stayed locked in. First-pitch homer, kind of an ambush job. He did pretty well. It was a weird day with the delays and kind of a stressful outing for him.”

The game was delayed twice in the second inning_for 39 and 16 minutes_limiting starter Justin Steele to two hitless innings for the Cubs.

“Tomorrow’s game is the game it affects the most, but we’re also looking at Justin’s health,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Just didn’t think putting him out there after two delays was good both now and the rest of the season.”

Happ hit his 22nd homer of the season on Bassitt’s first pitch in the bottom of the first. It was Happ’s second homer in as many games and his seventh career leadoff homer.

Busch hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning that extended the Cubs’ lead to 3-0 after Pete Crow-Armstrong reached on a bunt single and Miguel Amayas on a fielder’s choice. Busch’s hit appeared to deflect off center fielder Varsho’s glove as he leaped at the wall.

Varsho’s bunt single off Drew Smyly cut Toronto’s deficit to 3-1 in the seventh after Steward Berrora and Springer singled.

The Blue Jays left the bases loaded in the fourth. Pearson, who was traded from Toronto on July 27, allowed a double to Guerrero and issued two walks before striking out Davis Schneider and getting Berroa to fly out.

GROUP EFFORT

Six Cubs relievers combined to allow two runs, striking out seven in seven innings.

“Magnificent effort by the bullpen today,” Counsell said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Leo Jiménez (right knee soreness) left the game in the second inning. He tweaked the knee backing up third on a stolen base attempt and was feeling better, Schneider said.

UP NEXT

RHP Bowden Francis (5-3, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays against Cubs’ LHP Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.16) in the series finale.

