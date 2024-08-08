Hungary 12, Greece 9 Hungary 1 3 4 4 — 12 Greece 2 2 3 2 — 9 First Quarter_None…

Hungary 12, Greece 9

Hungary 1 3 4 4 — 12 Greece 2 2 3 2 — 9

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Hungary 19 (K. Farago 1, G. Kurucz-Gurisatti 1, D. Leimeter 1, R. Parkes 1, D. Szilagyi 1, G. Mahieu 2, K. Garda 4, B. Horvath 4, N. Rybanska 4); Greece 17 (A. Asimaki 1, N. Eleftheriadou 1, V. Plevritou 1, I. Chydirioti 2, M. Myriokefalitaki 4, E. Plevritou 4, M. Plevritou 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary None; Greece 1 (N. Eleftheriadou 1).

Ejections_Hungary 3 (K. Garda, B. Horvath, N. Rybanska); Greece 3 (M. Myriokefalitaki, E. Plevritou, M. Plevritou).

Referees_Marta Cabanas, Spain. Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Don Cameron, Australia. Hadi Farid, United States.

