Hot-hitting Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen placed on 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with left knee inflammation.

McCutchen was injured Friday night while running the bases in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

McCutchen, 37, has an 11-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He is hitting .235 with 16 home runs in 101 games.

The five-time All-Star was the 2013 National League MVP.

Infielder Alika Williams was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move. He played in 25 games for the Pirates this season and had a ,210 batting average.

——

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.