Hill’s go-ahead single in 8th inning lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Hill delivered a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Nick Fortes had a sacrifice fly and Hill made a sensational catch in the first inning to help the last-place Marlins prevent a three-game sweep. Hill also scored the tying run on Huascar Brazobán’s wild pitch in the seventh.

“It’s always nice to win a close game — just kind of prove to yourself and to the team that we’ve got what it takes to win these ballgames,” Hill said.

Miami became the first team to win a game in which it had three runners picked off since the New York Yankees beat Toronto 4-2 in June 1991. Emmanuel Rivera and Xavier Edwards were picked off first by Mets starter Paul Blackburn before Edwards was picked off second by Reed Garrett.

“On the bases, not so great. You’re going to have those days,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “You’re going to have some days with a young team — guys are still learning at this level and taking a shot at different times. You’re going to have some teaching moments, for sure.”

Garrett (7-5) walked three of the five batters he faced before Hill singled to left field against Phil Maton, putting Miami in front 3-2. Jeff McNeil made a strong throw to the plate, but the ball popped out of catcher Francisco Alvarez’s mitt as he quickly tried to apply a sweep tag on Jonah Bride.

Andrew Nardi (3-1) struck out two and Declan Cronin got pinch-hitter J.D. Martinez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Calvin Faucher earned his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Francisco Lindor made a bid for a three-run homer in the ninth, but defensive replacement Cristian Pache ran down his long drive on the center-field warning track.

“I wasn’t happy when I saw it off the bat,” Schumaker said with a grin. “Just a great play.”

Lindor had an RBI single in the fifth for the Mets, who fell two games behind Atlanta for the third NL wild card. Lindor is hitting .358 (19 for 53) with eight RBIs during a 12-game hitting streak.

“Today might leave a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Blackburn said. “We can’t dwell on something like this.”

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo homered in the sixth and saved a run with a diving catch an inning later. But he hurt his right shoulder making the grab and exited after striking out in the seventh. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

“It’s sore right now. It kind of feels a little bit dead right now. Don’t really want to do much with it,” Nimmo said after the game. “But (the doctors) said that’s kind of how it’s going to feel probably for the next 12 hours or so.”

Marlins rookie Valente Bellozo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings — the fifth time he’s permitted two runs or fewer in six career starts. Blackburn gave up one run over six innings in his fourth start for the Mets.

The Mets picked off three runners in a game for the second time in team history.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

New York’s first-inning threat ended when Mark Vientos was thrown out 8-9-4-2 while trying to score from second after Hill crashed into the right-center wall while robbing Pete Alonso of an extra-base hit. Lying on the ground, Hill tossed the ball to right fielder Jesús Sánchez. He fired to second baseman Otto López, who made a one-hop throw to the plate.

“Maybe the relay of the year,” Bellozo said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte was activated from the injured list and went 1 for 3 with a single. Marte missed eight weeks due to a bone bruise on his right knee. OF Ben Gamel was designated for assignment. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (right pronator strain) is scheduled to throw an inning Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Christian Scott (right UCL sprain) threw before the game.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Head home Monday to begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Neither team had announced its starter yet.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (7-1, 3.04 ERA), who has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts this season, takes the mound Monday night when New York opens a three-game series against visiting Baltimore.

